Oilers Taking Cautious Approach With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Late in Edmonton’s 4-2 victory final Wednesday afternoon, ahead Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a excessive hit that ended his day. It additionally stored him out of Thursday’s victory over the Senators, and Saturday night time’s beatdown by the hands of the Calgary Flames.

The Oilers, due to their fourth postponed recreation in opposition to the Canucks in three weeks, will solely play as soon as this weekend. They’ll should face the Jets in a possible playoff preview in Winnipeg with out Nugent-Hopkins later tonight. The Oilers confirmed on Thursday that he is not going to journey with the crew and received’t be out there for the competition.

“He skated slightly bit (Wednesday) after which didn’t skate (Thursday) so it doesn’t appear like he’ll come on the journey with us,” Tippett mentioned on Thursday afternoon. The membership later confirmed that Nugent-Hopkins wouldn’t journey, and he didn’t on Friday.

“It’s warning. He skated two or 3 times this week after which (Thursday) wasn’t feeling pretty much as good as he was the final couple of days so he stayed off the ice. No use taking him on a fast two-day journey like this if he’s not going to have an opportunity to play. We’ll depart him house and hopefully, he’ll proceed to relaxation. He’ll skate right here with (skating coach) David Pelletier and we’ll see how he’s once we get again.”

The Oilers are, rightfully, taking the cautious strategy with Nugent-Hopkins. The veteran ahead is presently on IR, and will miss extra time relying on how he responds over the weekend. Whereas there was no prognosis from the Oilers, the expectation is that Nugent-Hopkins is coping with a concussion.

In his absense, Tippett has made some fascinating selections. In each prior video games, the veteran coach elected to maintain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the identical line. Whereas the Oilers are 1-1-0 in these video games, they have been vastly outplayed. In actual fact, they mustered a pitiful 17 photographs of their 5-0 loss to the Flames final Saturday.

The dynamic duo remained intact at observe on Thursday, and indication that the Oilers will load up the highest line on Saturday and pray for good climate. Gaetan Haas centered the second line with Dominik Kahun and Kailer Yamamoto, whereas Jujhar Khaira and Devin Shore middle the third and fourth traces. Kyle Turris was additionally at middle, however with the fifth line.