Oilers vs Flames – Game Recap – March 26, 2022

CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, Johnny Goudreau set a career high with five assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-5 in a wild game Saturday night.

Leon Dresitl took a hat-trick to pace Edmonton (36-25-5), tying Toronto’s Austin Matthews for the NHL lead with 47 goals. Derrick Brassard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers.

Elias Lindholm and Mikel Backlund scored twice for Calgary (40-17-8). Chris Tanev, Oliver Killington and Dillon Dube scored a goal each.

Tkachuk has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the last four matches, while Goudreau also has 11 points in the same period (three goals, eight assists).

“There was a difference in the big line,” the flames …