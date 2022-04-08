Oilers vs Kings – Game Recap – April 7, 2022

LOS ANGELES — Conor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record as many point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the streaking Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings. beat 3-2. Thursday night.

McDavid, who also had an assistant, remained the league’s top scorer with 109 points. He also scored a career-best six straight games, the longest run by an Edmonton player since Jimmy Carson scored seven consecutive goals during the 1988–89 season.

Coach Jay Woodcroft said, “All I can tell you is, all the offensive numbers you see out there are amazing. He’s leading us with his offense, but he’s driving it with his focus.” ..