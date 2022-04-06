Oilers vs Sharks – Game Recap – April 5, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Conor McDavid scored 31 seconds in overtime with a perfect pass from goalkeeper Mike Smith as the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for a fifth straight win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a small goal, with 8:04 remaining before McDavid won, thanks to an assist from an unusual playmate.

Smith intercepted Brent Burns early in overtime and immediately played the puck ahead of a racing McDavid, who corrupted it just behind the center ice and beat James Reimer for the winner. The goal extended McDavid’s streak of points to 14 games, giving him 12 goals and 15 assists.

“Our goalkeeper probably makes the game of the year with that saving and having …