OK Computer Web Series Cast, Watch Online

OK Computer is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website (26 March 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal. Anyone who has an installed Disney+ Hotstar app with paid subscription and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 26 March 2021. Disney+ Hotstar is a free website and app for various uses, one of them is web series and movies. OK Computer web series is directed by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty, and Neil Pagar.

It is a Sc-Fi web weries setup in 2031 where man less taxi kill a pediatrician. Then blame game started for wrong technology or its human inventors.

OK Computer Wiki and Crew

Name OK Computer Director Anand Gandhi

Pooja Shetty

Neil Pagar Producer Anand Gandhi Written by/Story Anand Gandhi Screenplay Anand Gandhi Production Company Anand Gandhi Lead Cast Vijay Varma

Radhika apte

Jackie Shroff

Rasika Dugal Genre Comedy

Drama

And-Fi Total Episodes 5 (Approx 160 min) Country India Music Premgi Amaren Cinematographer Rajesh Yadav Releasing Date 26 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Disney+ Hotstar

OK Computer Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and OK Computer web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

OK Computer Cast and Details

Vijay Varma: Saajan Kundu

Radhika Apte: Laxmi Suri

Kani Kusruti: Monalisa Paul

Ullas Mohan: Ajeeb

Vibha Chhibber: Deepa Chandra Prasad

Ratnabali Bhattacharjee: Trisha Singh

Sarang Sathaye: Ashfaq Auliya

Alok Ulfat

Where to watch Hotstar OK Computer?

Legally you can watch and download OK Computer web series on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.