OK Computer Web Series Cast, Watch Online

OK Computer is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website (26 March 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal. Anyone who has an installed Disney+ Hotstar app with paid subscription and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 26 March 2021. Disney+ Hotstar is a free website and app for various uses, one of them is web series and movies. OK Computer web series is directed by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty, and Neil Pagar.
It is a Sc-Fi web weries setup in 2031 where man less taxi kill a pediatrician. Then blame game started for wrong technology or its human inventors.
OK Computer Wiki and Crew
|Name
|OK Computer
|Director
|Anand Gandhi
Pooja Shetty
Neil Pagar
|Producer
|Anand Gandhi
|Written by/Story
|Anand Gandhi
|Screenplay
|Anand Gandhi
|Production Company
|Anand Gandhi
|Lead Cast
|Vijay Varma
Radhika apte
Jackie Shroff
Rasika Dugal
|Genre
|Comedy
Drama
And-Fi
|Total Episodes
|5 (Approx 160 min)
|Country
|India
|Music
|Premgi Amaren
|Cinematographer
|Rajesh Yadav
|Releasing Date
|26 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Disney+ Hotstar
OK Computer Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and OK Computer web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
OK Computer Cast and Details
Vijay Varma: Saajan Kundu
Radhika Apte: Laxmi Suri
Kani Kusruti: Monalisa Paul
Ullas Mohan: Ajeeb
Vibha Chhibber: Deepa Chandra Prasad
Ratnabali Bhattacharjee: Trisha Singh
Sarang Sathaye: Ashfaq Auliya
Jackie Shroff
Alok Ulfat
Rasika Dugal
Where to watch Hotstar OK Computer?
Legally you can watch and download OK Computer web series on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.