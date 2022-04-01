‘OKC will have to give up my jersey’

Oklahoma City — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant isn’t slowing down in his 15th NBA season, but it looks like he’s preparing for when it does.

In a profile by Logan Murdock of The RingerDurant reflected on many parts of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, including his legacy in Oklahoma City and the Golden State.

“Every one of these places where I’ve played is my home,” Durant said. “I can imagine that when I’m done, and I don’t think any of these franchises will be like, ‘No, K, what you did here is not part of our history.’ When I’m done I’m going to be a Hall of Famer, one of the greatest sports ever. If you don’t want me to be part of your schedule when I’m playing, that’s personal “

Durant left the Thunder in 2016 and joined the Warriors where he won…