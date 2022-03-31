Oklahoma, Arizona bans transgender students from girls’ sports

March 30 (Reuters) – Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls’ school sports on Wednesday, joining a growing list of states that have faced a controversial election-year issue. similar laws have been passed or implemented.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible gender reassignment surgery for minors.

Ducey said in a statement, “This law is common sense and is narrowly aimed at addressing these two specific issues – ensuring that transgender individuals receive the same respect, dignity and kindness as everyone else in our society.” are.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has indicated it will challenge a ban on gender reassignment surgery…