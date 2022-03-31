Oklahoma governor signs bill stopping transgender girls in high school, college sports

Oklahoma City (AP) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill Wednesday that prohibits transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws. .

Along with more than a dozen young female athletes, including her 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed on to the measure, dubbed “”.Save Women’s Sports Act,

“This bill, the Save Women’s Sports Act in Oklahoma, is just common sense to us,” said Stitt, a first-time Republican running for re-election. “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. And let’s be very clear: That’s what this bill says.”

The bill, which easily passed the Republican-led House and Senate, mostly with…