Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday banning transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, making the state the 13th country to implement such a measure.

As he “signed”Save Women’s Sports ActStitt was surrounded by young girls, female athletes and other conservative lawmakers who read “Save the women’s sport.” She added that implementing the measure is “just common sense.”

“When it comes to sports and athletics: Girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys,” said one Republican stit. “Let’s be very clear – that’s all Bill says.”

“We are protecting the women’s game. We’re ensuring equal opportunities for female athletes who work hard to get…