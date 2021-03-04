Oklahoma State vs. Baylor College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Boiler Bear Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loading...

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Farrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN2

Loading...

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Loading...

Oklahoma State (17-6) vs. Boiler (19-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why will oklahoma state win

Baylor is not quite back to being himself.

Loading...

It was bad enough to contend against a miserable Iowa State, but it was exploded by Kansas and had a hard time getting by a strong West Virginia. A case of 21-day layoffs has surfaced, and Oklahoma State is to benefit.

Loading...

What’s wrong with Beers? The defense has been redeemed – allowing the final four teams to hit close to 50% of their shots – and the offense is not sufficiently consistent from the outside. However, the biggest problem is the inability to dominate boards such as those that occurred prematurely.

Loading...

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, has been superb at capturing rebounding margins and has been fantastic off the field. O wins big back-to-back over Oklahoma.

Loading...

Why Baylor will win

Yes, okay – it’s not a juggling team that ran between everyone before the last three games, but it’s still okay.

Loading...

You don’t go to Morgantown and recover without winning over West Virginia.

Loading...

The shooting was not against Kansas and not great against Iowa State, but the passing is alright to set up an easy score, and the team managed to run away again for a stretch in the OT win over VVU.

Loading...

Oklahoma State may be on a run, but it is not hitting a ton of throws and has had to win in hard-fought battles.

Loading...

What is going to happen

At home, Baylor should be close to normal.

Loading...

The team has just one home date since January against Iowa State, and it will be quicker off the field and the D will come to a bus stop late to exit with a substantial win.

Loading...

The Beers would make stops in the final few minutes against the Cowboys which many previous teams had not been able to make.

Loading...

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor prediction, line

Boiler 80, Oklahoma State 73

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Beiler-12, O / U: 149

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

Loading...

Must see rating: ४

5: Really think of paying for peacock, but …

1: Punky Brewster