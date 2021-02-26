Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Oklahoma Sooner Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 3: 0 ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ABC

Oklahoma State (15-6) vs. Oklahoma (14-6) Game Preview

Why will oklahoma state win

The Cowboys have been hot for the past few weeks with a controlled, measured style from three to a strong defense, plenty of steals and blocked shots, and keeping every game in range.

Oklahoma is coming to a close against a Kansas state that is also good at keeping scores low and the tempo down, but OSU does not have talent and is not nearly as strong. Lonely are struggling in more than three ways, but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

So early, protection from outside is not bad either.

None of the three have had 30% hits in the last three games, and they were all on the road. OU is finally back at Lloyd Noble after being away from 6 February – it is not lost at home in 2021.

No, the team isn’t shooting all that well and moving it around, but again, Oklahoma State isn’t cranking up the offense and it’s a wild scoring game.

So what should be a relatively close, low scoring game like this…

What is going to happen

It should fall under the turnover. Oklahoma State gives the ball way too far, and Oklahoma does not.

The Sunniers led the Big 12 with the fewest turnovers, and are as poor as any team in the Oklahoma State Conference. For an OU team that does not shoot well from the outside, manufacturing points from defense will matter.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 76, Oklahoma State 70

Row: Oklahoma-4.5, O / U: 138.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

