Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Posted on
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV
Network: ESPN2

Oklahoma State (17-7) vs. West Virginia (18-7) Game Preview

Why will oklahoma state win

The Cowboys want to return to the Big 12 tournament.

They were not bad in an 81–70 loss at Baylor, but before that, they found their grooves with five straight wins, including two wins over Oklahoma and a thriller at Texas Tech – at least, it went overtime.

The Cowboys are on fire from the field – shooting 47% or better in their last five games and doing a fantastic job from the free throw line – and West Virginia has been a little hit or miss defensively lately. It is giving good teams big shooting days, and is mediocre. Oklahoma State has the ability to receive and crank up the attack at all stages.

Why would west virginia win

The climbers are crushing it on the boards.

They are great on the offensive glass, they are the best in the Big 12 in sweeping things, and they are more than enough to offset Oklahoma State’s usual rebounding advantage.

It may have been back in early January long ago, but West Virginia won 87–84 when it was held at both ends on the road. This team has no problem getting up and landing from the floor, and …

What is going to happen

The Mountaineers would win at the free throw line. Oklahoma is very good on the state line, but West Virginia is even better. It will be a fun game with several big runs, the home side will come with an extra rebound and some extra free throws.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 78, Oklahoma State 74
Line: West Virginia-7, O / U: 149.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Team Lebron
1: Team KD

