LATEST

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Posted on
Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Broadcasting

Date: Tuesday, February 23
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Location: Bramage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
Network: ESPN2

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Oklahoma (14-5) vs. Kansas State (6-18) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why would oklahoma win

Sunsans are drooling.

They have won eight of their last nine matches, which is every important basket and the defense has taken a hard-hitting three – at least in the last few matches.

Kansas State struggles to score.

Oh sure, it managed to get a win over TCU to end a brutal run of 13 straight losses, but it only managed 62 runs. The Sunniers gave up a game under 70, don’t change it enough to give the Wildcats easy points, and they just aren’t making enough mistakes overall. but …

Why Kansas will win the state

This is the third straight road game and fourth in the final five for OU.

Kansas State – for all its problems – manages to keep the score relatively low. This big issue is on the offensive side, but the defense is decent enough to keep all three from getting out of hand.

It was able to come up with a surprise win over TCU on the road after allowing just 4-of-three from three, won the rebounding battle, and …

What is going to happen

The Sooners had no problems against the Wildcats for the first time in mid-January with a 76–50 win. They will not stress too much.

It will remain closed for about 30 minutes, but OU will continue to move until the dam breaks with a big run to remove it. Kansas State has no ability from three to return to it.

– Top 25 college basketball previews, predictions, February 23

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 68, Kansas State 59
Bet in college basketball with BetMGM
Oklahoma -10, O / U: 131
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must see rating: 2

5: raft punk, Lollalapalooza 2007
1: Raft Punk, Random Access Memories

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });