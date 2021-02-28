LATEST

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Game Preview

Posted on
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Broadcasting

Date: Monday, March 1
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
Network: ESPN

– All CFN berserk predictions

Oklahoma (14-7) vs. Oklahoma State (16-6) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Why would oklahoma win

The Suners did everything well, but defended the 94–90 overtime loss to the Cowboys on Saturday in Norman.

They are not great at defending all three, but they cannot come up with significant stops from anywhere. The difference was on the free throw line, and it is a slight deviation.

OU doesn’t do all that wrong – it leads the Big Foils to have the fewest falls per game – but Oklahoma State got six more free throw attempts and nine more hits. The other parts will work out as long as they can make 49% from the Sunsan region and 44% again from three.

Why will oklahoma state win

Cad cunningham can live That hot? He could only hit 8 of 3 from three, but he was awarded at the free throw line and was on the way to 40 points of victory.

Yes, the Cowboys got roasted by three – Oklahoma hit 23 out of 10 – but the D is generally better overall than the outside. It was the first time since the loss to TCU in mid-December that OSU had many problems.

It has been able to do a great job of getting into the free throw line recently, Cunningham has been brilliant with 20 points or more in four of the last five games and 18 or more in eight of the last nine…

What is going to happen

Sooners need a big performance.

They lost to shelling a few days ago, they lost in a clunker to Kansas State in the first week, and they need to ramp up defensive intensity and production while snapping out of their finishing kick mini-funk.

It starts with the Cowboys doing a better job on the boards after being hammered – again there cannot be 13 OSU offensive boards.

And there will not be.

This will be another close, fun game, but this time Sunsan will just get a break which is another way to take out the second war.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 79, Oklahoma State 76
Bet in college basketball with BetMGM
Row: PICK, o / u: 141.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

Must see rating: ४

5: regular
1: decaf

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
916
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
842
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
736
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
700
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
693
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
672
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });