Okta hack puts thousands of businesses on high alert

Okta, the authentication company used by thousands of organizations around the world, has now confirmed that an attacker had access to one of its employees’ laptops for five days in January 2022 and could have affected about 2.5 percent of its customers. – but maintains that the service “has not been breached and is fully operational.”

The revelations came after hacking group Lapsus$ posted screenshots on its Telegram channel that claimed to be Okta’s internal system, with one showing Okta’s Slack channel, and another with a Cloudflare interface.

Any…