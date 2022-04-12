Along with marathon runner Mikey Gorison (39) and gymnast Jutta Verkest (16), the oldest Belgian Olympian in Tokyo competes against the youngest in the Container Cup tonight. And it was “Oldie” Gorrison who won.

Mickey Gorrison and Jutta Verkest fought hard in the compact heptathlon on Monday evening at Play4, but it soon became clear that a marathon runner and a gymnast just don’t have the ideal profile to excel in the Container Cup. The weak Gorrison lacked the pure power to achieve top performances in power events such as the monkey bar, rowing and bench press. She always finished last or last among all the contestants ever.

As a gymnast, Workest requires absolutely no stamina to shine on beams or uneven bars, but it played a big part in her running and cycling. In those two fitness tests, the gymnast set the slowest time ever…