Old Pick: Uppena with Mahesh Director – TheMiracleTech

The film ‘Uppena’ is still running super strong at the box office. After earning Rs 70 crore in the first week, the film posted some good numbers on the second weekend as well. Last night, superstar Mahesh Babu praised ‘Uppena’ and said that it is a classic.

Director Bucci Babu Sana was blown away by Mahesh’s praise and thanked the star hero for all the good words about Urina. ‘And as we know that Buchi is Sukumar’s pledge, here is a picture of Buchi from the set of’ 1-Nenokkadin ‘.

Butchi is seen clapping the soundboard for a scene and is next to director Mahesh who is seen in a maroon T-shirt and shorts. This picture is from the time when ‘Nenokkadin’ was shot in Goa and Buchi is very thin in the past. Some good old memories to make Butchi get apathetic.

