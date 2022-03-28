Olivia Colman to star as Miss Havisham

Olivia Colman will lead the BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations written for the small screen by Peaky Blinders producer Steven Knight.

The Oscar winner will play the reclusive antagonist Miss Havisham in the six-part drama, which also stars Matt Berry.

high hopes The coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip (Whitehead). Dickens first issued it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860, before being published as a novella.

Knight will write and executive produce high hopesWho will also be the executive…