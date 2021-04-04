Olivia Morris (RRR MOVIE) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Instagram, Fav & Images » todayssnews

LATEST

Olivia Morris Wiki

Olivia Morris is an Hollywood movie Actress, she is making her debut in Telugu reverse Jr NTR in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. Olivia has appeared in 7 Trails in 7 Days Tv (2018) a mini journey collection. In RRR, Olivia Morris shall be seen Jr NTR’s love curiosity. In 2018, she appeared in a TV Mini-Series, titled, 7 Trails in 7 Days.

Olivia Morris Biography

Name Olivia Morris
Real Name Olivia Morris
Nickname Olivia
Profession Hollywood Actress
Famous For RRR MOVIE
Date of Birth 23 October 1998
Age 22 years previous (in 2021)
Zodiac signal Libra
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Brother(s):Not Known
Sister(s): Not Known
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Graduate From BA (Hons) Acting
School Not Kown
College Royal Welsh School of Music and Drama (2015–2018)
National Youth Theater GB, 2015
Elan Frantoio International Performance Circus School, 2017
Hobbies Dancing, Painting, Travelling & Shopping
Debut RRR ~ upcoming movie in 2021, as Jennifer
Olivia Morris Wiki
Birthplace Wales, United Kingdom
Nationality Indian
Married No
Ex-Boyfriend No
Husband / Boyfriend Jack Hammet
Children No
Current City United Kingdom

Olivia Morris Instagram

Olivia Morris on Social Media

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Olivia Morris Favorites

Hobbies: Gymnastics, Swimming, Music, and Dance

Favorite Actor: Salman Khan

Fav Movie: Wonder, Julie

Favorite Actress: Deepika Padukone

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Destination: London

Favorite Color: Black and yellow

Fav Sportsman: Virat Kholi & Dhoni

Olivia Morris Videos

Height, Weight & Physical Stats

Height In toes – 5 Feet 7 Inches
In cm – 1.70cm
In meters – 1.70meters
Weight In Kilograms – 51kg
In Pounds – 114lbs
Body Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :		 32-28-32  inches
32B
28inches
32inches
Eye Color

Hazel
Hair Color

Brunette

Olivia Morris Images

