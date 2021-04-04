Olivia Morris (RRR MOVIE) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Instagram, Fav & Images » todayssnews

Olivia Morris is an Hollywood movie Actress, she is making her debut in Telugu reverse Jr NTR in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. Olivia has appeared in 7 Trails in 7 Days Tv (2018) a mini journey collection. In RRR, Olivia Morris shall be seen Jr NTR’s love curiosity. In 2018, she appeared in a TV Mini-Series, titled, 7 Trails in 7 Days.

Olivia Morris Biography

Name Olivia Morris Real Name Olivia Morris Nickname Olivia Profession Hollywood Actress Famous For RRR MOVIE Date of Birth 23 October 1998 Age 22 years previous (in 2021) Zodiac signal Libra Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Brother(s):Not Known

Sister(s): Not Known Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Graduate From BA (Hons) Acting School Not Kown College Royal Welsh School of Music and Drama (2015–2018)

National Youth Theater GB, 2015

Elan Frantoio International Performance Circus School, 2017 Hobbies Dancing, Painting, Travelling & Shopping Debut RRR ~ upcoming movie in 2021, as Jennifer

Birthplace Wales, United Kingdom Nationality Indian Married No Ex-Boyfriend No Husband / Boyfriend Jack Hammet Children No Current City United Kingdom

Olivia Morris Instagram

Olivia Morris on Social Media

Olivia Morris Favorites

Hobbies: Gymnastics, Swimming, Music, and Dance

Favorite Actor: Salman Khan

Fav Movie: Wonder, Julie

Favorite Actress: Deepika Padukone

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Destination: London

Favorite Color: Black and yellow

Fav Sportsman: Virat Kholi & Dhoni

Olivia Morris Videos

Height, Weight & Physical Stats

Height In toes – 5 Feet 7 Inches

In cm – 1.70cm

In meters – 1.70meters Weight In Kilograms – 51kg

In Pounds – 114lbs Body Measurements

BRA SIZE/BREAST:

Waist :

Hips : 32-28-32 inches

32B

28inches

32inches Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Brunette