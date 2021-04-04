Olivia Morris (RRR MOVIE) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Instagram, Fav & Images » todayssnews

Olivia Morris is an Hollywood movie Actress, she is making her debut in Telugu reverse Jr NTR in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. Olivia has appeared in 7 Trails in 7 Days Tv (2018) a mini journey collection. In RRR, Olivia Morris shall be seen Jr NTR’s love curiosity. In 2018, she appeared in a TV Mini-Series, titled, 7 Trails in 7 Days.
Olivia Morris Biography
|Name
|Olivia Morris
|Real Name
|Olivia Morris
|Nickname
|Olivia
|Profession
|Hollywood Actress
|Famous For
|RRR MOVIE
|Date of Birth
|23 October 1998
|Age
|22 years previous (in 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|Libra
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings
|Brother(s):Not Known
Sister(s): Not Known
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate From BA (Hons) Acting
|School
|Not Kown
|College
|Royal Welsh School of Music and Drama (2015–2018)
National Youth Theater GB, 2015
Elan Frantoio International Performance Circus School, 2017
|Hobbies
|Dancing, Painting, Travelling & Shopping
|Debut
|RRR ~ upcoming movie in 2021, as Jennifer
|Birthplace
|Wales, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Ex-Boyfriend
|No
|Husband / Boyfriend
|Jack Hammet
|Children
|No
|Current City
|United Kingdom
Olivia Morris Instagram
Olivia Morris on Social Media
Olivia Morris Favorites
Hobbies: Gymnastics, Swimming, Music, and Dance
Favorite Actor: Salman Khan
Fav Movie: Wonder, Julie
Favorite Actress: Deepika Padukone
Favorite Food: Chicken
Favorite Destination: London
Favorite Color: Black and yellow
Fav Sportsman: Virat Kholi & Dhoni
Olivia Morris Videos
Height, Weight & Physical Stats
|Height
|In toes – 5 Feet 7 Inches
In cm – 1.70cm
In meters – 1.70meters
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 51kg
In Pounds – 114lbs
|Body Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :
| 32-28-32 inches
32B
28inches
32inches
|Eye Color
|
Hazel
|Hair Color
|
Brunette