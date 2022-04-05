Olivia Rodrigo: 3 things you need to know about the 2022 Grammy Awards star

It’s the new icon of Millennials. This generation Z who discovered high school musical In a series that released on Disney+ in 2019, and found its new Vanessa Hudgens Feather Olivia Rodrigo, the great sensation of the program whose career exploded in just 1 year. An event album, several records and several million followers later… the 19-year-old American artist just won three Grammy Including Best Pop Album for Tart And the revelation of the year. “It’s my biggest dream come true,” she said, upset. Back to it (very) beautiful dream come true.

Olivia Rodrigo and her 3 Grammy Awards Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images

she is a disney child star

like Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo She rose to fame by taking her first steps as an actress with Disney Channel, At only 13 years old, the young girl landed one of the two main roles in the series …