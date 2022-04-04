Olivia Rodrigo breaks down after leaving Grammy Awards in viral video

It was a big night for Olivia Rodrigo at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, but it wasn’t quite for the “Drivers License” singer.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards, won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour” and Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Drivers License”.

After assembling the three, she went backstage to take pictures and talk with reporters, when the trophies slipped and fell to the floor, broken in half. She was stunned when she became a Grammy winner for the first time.

in a moment video Posted on Twitter by VarietyThe 19-year-old was seen laughing at the incident before putting the trophy together for more pictures.

