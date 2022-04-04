Olivia Rodrigo on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Recording A

It’s not cruel, for once, here for Olivia Rodrigo, who dazzled her first Grammy Awards red carpet in a black custom Vivienne Westwood gown with a pink body outline. And, in true ’90s fashion, Rodrigo paired the gown with a layered necklace—a black choker with pink crystals and a chunkier pink necklace—plus some very posh opera gloves.

The 19-year-old had a breakout year with her debut album Tart And a sold out tour. (She also just premiered her concert film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U on Disney+.) As a result, she was up for seven Grammys,…