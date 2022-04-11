Olivier Awards 2022: Complete winners list from this year’s grand ceremony | ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

The Olivier Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening after a three-year COVID-enforced absence.
Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club and Life of Pi were the big winners of the nightReceiving acting trophies in abundance.
The full list of winners of the show is:
Cunard Best Revival
Planetarium – Donmar Warehouse at the Vaudeville Theater
Noel Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy
Pride and Prejudice in Criterion Theater* (* Type)
magic radio best musical revival
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theater
best dress design
For Katherine Zuber…
