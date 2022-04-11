Olivier Awards 2022: West End dominated by cabaret and Life of Pi celebrates the return of theatre. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Cabaret star Eddie Redmayne said that starring in the musical’s West End revival was a “dream performance experience”, the night the show won the most awards at the prestigious Olivier Awards.

Speaking before the ceremony, he said: “For us it was a dream performance experience because you could see the faces of every member of the audience and after all those pairs closed it felt like the theater was at its most connected, Most current form.”

The critically acclaimed revival of the 1966 musical won seven out of eleven categories, including the Best Musical Revival and Acting Awards for both Redmayne, which stars Emmys and her co-star Jesse Buckley, who plays Sally Bowles. Huh.

