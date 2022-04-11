Olivier Awards 2022 winners: London Theater Awards winners with Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret! and life of pie

It was a big night for the cast and crew of Cabaret at the annual Olivier Awards, as the production garnered seven of its nine nominations.
The Olivier Awards kicked off in style last night (Sunday 10 April) as the biggest names in the world of London theater gathered to present awards across categories including Best Actor/Actress, Best Director, Best Choreography and more.
This is everything you need to know about the event – including the full list of nominees and winners.
What are the Olivier Awards?
The Olivier Awards are for London theaters for filming the Oscars. The Award and its Ceremony is an annual event organized by the Society of London Theater to recognize excellence in professional theatre…
