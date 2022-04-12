Olivier winner Liz Carr says cinemas should only bring back masked displays to improve access

Liz Carr has asked theaters to ask audiences to wear face masks to allow people with medical conditions to travel.

The actor and comedian, who has a rare condition called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, made his stage debut last year for the role of Larry Kramer. normal heart in the National Theatre.

This is the first time that her character of Dr. Emma Brueckner – based on the real-life doctor Linda Loebenstein, who uses a wheelchair – has ever been played by an actor who uses a wheelchair.

Carr was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role during Sunday night’s Olivier Awards, but had to wait in the wings for the nominations to be read. He then used his speech to “accessible ceremonies” and encourage directors to work with actors with disabilities.

talking to BBC…