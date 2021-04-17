LATEST

Ollie Pope hits 245 as Surrey take control against Leicestershire

Ollie Pope fell seven runs in need of a career-best first-class rating, however his innings of 245 on the Kia Oval helped Surrey take the upper-hand over Leicestershire of their LV=Insurance coverage County Championship match.

The England batsman resumed day three unbeaten on 92 and was in imperious kind on his strategy to one other double hundred in a knock which lasted 272 balls earlier than he was stumped in the hunt for a thirty first boundary.

Pope, who prime scored with 34 throughout a tough winter tour of India, was capable of have fun a three-figure knock for the primary time since he hit a maiden Take a look at century away to South Africa in January final 12 months.

Fellow academy graduate Jamie Stuart joined him within the hundred membership with three sixes in a superb 123, which noticed Surrey declare on 672 for eight to go away Leicestershire needing to bat out the ultimate day for a draw.

England captain Joe Root scored 101 to assist Yorkshire set Kent an inconceivable goal of 445 to win their Group Two encounter in Canterbury.

Opener Adam Lyth (116) additionally hit a century whereas Root’s breezy innings was delivered to its conclusion by the part-spin of Joe Denly, who completed with two for 61.

After Yorkshire declared on 330 for 5, Kent misplaced two wickets together with Zak Crawley to shut on 33 for 2.

Bob Willis Trophy holders Essex have taken their Group One fixture with Durham into the ultimate day and will pull off an sudden win after they set 168 for victory.

Half-centuries from Paul Walter (77) and Ben Allison (52) obtained the hosts as much as 330 of their second innings at Chelmsford, despite Brydon Carse’s five-wicket haul, and the guests ended on 60 for 3 to arrange a dramatic finale.

Elsewhere in Group One, Matt Critchley continued to impress for Derbyshire and adopted up a day-one hundred with a five-wicket haul to dismiss Worcestershire for 305 earlier than he virtually hit one other century.

Critchley was dismissed for 84, however his rating has helped the house facet construct up a 353-run benefit forward of the ultimate day.

Warwickshire have the same chase at Trent Bridge and wish an extra 248 runs with seven wickets in hand after Stuart Broad helped prohibit them to 85 for 3 on the shut.

The seamer took a solitary wicket whereas fellow England bowler Olly Stone caught the attention with three for 66 to bowl out Nottinghamshire for 260 of their second innings, setting a complete of 333 for the away facet to clinch victory.

Gloucestershire’s seam assault put them in sight of a primary win at Taunton since 1993 on the third day of their Group Two match with Somerset on the Cooper Associates County Floor.

Centuries from Sam Northeast and Ian Holland put Hampshire in a powerful place to wrap up victory on Sunday of their match in opposition to Middlesex on the Ageas Bowl.

Lancashire will go into the ultimate day of their Group Three conflict with Northamptonshire trying to chase down a victory with seven wickets required to seal a primary win of the season, with Steven Croft‘s unbeaten 103 the undoubted spotlight for the hosts on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Kiran Carlson scored his second hundred of the match as Glamorgan introduced themselves again into the competition in opposition to Sussex.

