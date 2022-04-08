Ollie Wines and Scott Lykett

Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wine spent the night in hospital after losing to Melbourne last night.

The Brownlow medalist was ruled out of the game at half-time after feeling unwell.

He is still in the hospital with a heart irregularity – the cause of which is not known and will be investigated in the coming days.

The wines keep well and in good spirits.

A further update will be provided as more information becomes available.

An MRI has confirmed that rookman Scott Lykett suffered a shoulder dislocation during the game.

The situation will be monitored as the week progresses.