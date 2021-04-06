“Olofmeister is a natural talent in shooting games.”: CS GO Legend Olof reportedly set to join Fnatic’s Valorant roster | The SportsRush

Olofmeister set to retire? Olofmeister switching to Valorant? Fans are looking for answers ever since Olof went inactive back in February 2020.

Olofmeister is a legend not just in the CS:GO but also in the Esports world. Everyone knows about his run with Fnatic back in the day. From 2014 to 2017, he won two Majors and helped establish the team as one of the world’s best.

Since leaving Fnatic for FaZe Clan, he’s rotated between starting, standing in, and being benched. He was also crowned as the best player in the world by HLTV in 2015. After a brief period of inactivity social media and fans are abuzz with what Olof might do next.

Olofmeister set to play Valorant? –

All major esports organizations are trying to gain a foothold in Valorant and Fnatic are no different. They bought SUMN FC’s roster but since then have not ad any major luck in tournaments. After an early exit in Valorant Challengers, two of their players were benched. Bringing back Olof would be a dream signing.

Ever since these developments many fans are speculating about such a move. Bringing such a big name to the Valorant scene will further boost competitive Valorant. But as of now only Olof knows what he is going to do.

FaZe Rain speaks about the situation –

FaZe Rain was on Jake Lucky’s Esports Talk show when a question was asked about Olof’s possible retirement. To which Rain replied,” Olof said I am done, I don’t wanna play anymore.” Further adding that he might play Counterstrike or something else.

Even he does not know what Olof might do in the future. Rain was full of praises for Olof saying,” I think he will do great whatever he does” and that “He is a natural talent for shooting games”. FaZe Rain and Olof were teammates when Olof had previously joined FaZe Clan.