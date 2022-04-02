Olympians in battle with Serie A cadre for a star from Gaultier?

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!

This season, Justin Kluivert, who gave us the pleasure of answering our questions at the beginning of the month, has been loaned by Roma to OGC Nice, but we do not yet know whether the buy option will be exercised. According to the value of 15 million euros transfermark, the Dutchman could spend a certain amount on Nice Club. Still, his worth doesn’t seem intimidating as many clubs are said to be watching him closely.

according to this good morning Today, Napoli, AC Milan and Olympique de Marseille will tick Justin Kluvert on their list for the 2022 summer transfer window. At the moment, nothing else has been revealed, but no trend seems to be emerging. release. The Dutch winger could very well have signed permanently at OGC Nice, as things were going well with Christophe Gaultier, but the player may be interested in others…