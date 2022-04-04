OM cools off the Greens and consolidates their second place in Ligue 1

Due to the snow falling in the Forez, Marseille had to spend the whole weekend in Saint-इटtienne. But the Olympians may not have lost their smile. Because if they had to wait until 3 p.m. on Sunday to face the Greens – the meeting scheduled for Saturday evening was postponed due to snow – they’d have a good handling of the weekend.

Easy winners of the very light Greens (4-2), not to say ghostly, Marseille consolidated their second place in Ligue 1 after a (1-1) draw between Nice and Rennes on Saturday. And if OM were well helped by two penalties and Kolodzijk’s own goal, the win is nothing but illogical as Marseille dominates the game.

There are slaps that hurt more than others, such as those obtained from a great cold or administered by an old enemy. Two conditions were met this Sunday for AS Saint-Etienne, the first being corrected in a cauldron by OM at home…