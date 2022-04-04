OM cools the Greens / Ligue 1 / J30 / Saint-tienne-Marseille (2-4) / April 3, 2022 / SOFOOT.com

The illusion will last for half the time. Well assisted by Pau López, AS Saint-tienne thought they could turn the disappointed Olympians upside down during the first 45 minutes. But Marseilles were ruthless when they returned from the locker room to win by a large margin (4-2) to take their second spot without a hitch.