OM cools the Greens / Ligue 1 / J30 / Saint-tienne-Marseille (2-4) / April 3, 2022 / SOFOOT.com

The illusion will last for half the time. Well assisted by Pau López, AS Saint-tienne thought they could turn the disappointed Olympians upside down during the first 45 minutes. But Marseilles were ruthless when they returned from the locker room to win by a large margin (4-2) to take their second spot without a hitch.
Saint-Etienne 2-4 MarseilleTarget: Bouanga (9.)I), Gourna-Dauth (86.)I) for Greens // Payet (SP) (45 .)I), Kolodzijek (CSC) (60 .)I), Bamba Dieng (sp) (68.)I), Harit (73I) ohm. For
A big game is still a big game. The cold spell, which led to the postponement of the meeting between Stefanois and the Olympians, was initially scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m., so that didn’t stop Geoffroy-Guichard from selling out for the first time this season. Especially for the occasion, the poster had a taste for clash of extremes, with the host struggling to give up his place as the play-offs, while the audience tried to find their place…
