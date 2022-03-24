Omega and Swatch surprise the market with a £207 MoonSwatch

It takes a long time to satiate the weary appetite of the modern, hype-savvy, drop-sensitive consumer, but Swatch has pulled it off with a new range of candy-colored Omega Speedmaster-inspired chronographs. The two brands, both part of the Swatch Group, have come together to form Moonwatch, a name that is just as much a play on the famous Moonwatch as the watch itself.

Made from a top tech/eco-sounding material called bioceramics, apparently a blend of ceramic and castor oil, the once “exotic” material has improved in quality and decreased in price. The colors—especially the daffodil yellow of the Mission to the Sun version, the “Tiffany” blue of the Mission to Mars, and (now unavoidable) Uranus version—are fresh and bright.