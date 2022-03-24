Omega X Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch Speedmaster Watches

It really makes watch writers like me happy to see the unexpected. Just a few years ago, none of us would have thought we’d see a dual-branded omega and the watch sample collection which is a tribute to the iconic Omega Speedmaster. After our recent period of disruption in the watch market, change brought on by the pandemic, the rise of promotional watches, and of course, the popularity of collaboration products, this Omega X Swatch Bioceramic Moonswatch announced today really means a lot – and A. A lot of them will be sold. That said, there are plenty of editions to choose from, and don’t feel like these are a limited edition. So, if you can actually take a trip to one of the few Swatch and Omega brand boutiques that are selling these,…