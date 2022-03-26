Omega x Swatch collab sparks shopping frenzy

Hundreds of shoppers queued for hours outside Swatch stores across Hong Kong on Saturday, March 26, to get their hands on the highly coveted Moonswatch collection. In case you still don’t know about this unexpected collaboration that’s breaking the internet, Omega, one of the leading Swiss watch brands, and Swatch, known for their affordable, fun, colorful watches, have launched 11 watches. joined forces to create the collection, inspired by the design of the famous Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, but swatchified, and more reasonably priced.

Photograph: Courtesy Swatch/Omega



The Omega Speedmaster, also known as the Moonwatch, an iconic watch – selected by NASA for use during the Apollo lunar landing – is one of the most important wristwatches of the 20th century.