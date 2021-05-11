OMG! Lack of oxygen from 5G network? Radiation is dissolving in the air, know the whole truth

Corona virus worsening situation in the country does not seem to be improving. The number of new infected is still approaching 4 lakh every day. Lack of oxygen is becoming a major challenge in India. On the one hand, while the statistics of those who died of corona are increasing, on the other hand, the path of 5G technology in India is also progressing rapidly.



Ever since 5G trials have been approved in the country, messages have also been circulating on social media that harmful radiation emanating from the 5G network is spewing poison in the air and this is why people are having trouble taking breath and People are dying

It is being told that only 5G network radiation is contaminating the oxygen present in the air and a big 5G scam is being run by the government and industrialists in the name of Corona virus.



In the ongoing debates on social media, it is also being claimed that the powerful nations of the world have hatched a conspiracy due to their selfishness and have resorted to the disease named Corona only to hide the ill effects of 5G.

But the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection Department has clearly stated in its report that the level of radiation emanating from the 5G device is much lower than that of electromagnetizing radiation. The amount of 5G radiation is so low that it can not cause any damage to the cells present in the human body in any condition.

Not only this, the World Organization UNICEF has also stated clearly in a blog that the fifth generation of mobile Internet is neither spreading any kind of virus nor causing death of any organism. At the same time, the WHO has also made it clear that the corona virus cannot travel through radio waves or mobile networks.