OMG! The salary that Virat Kohli gets is equal to the salary of the entire team of Pakistan, learn here


The Indian cricket team captain is a successful captain and is also far ahead in terms of earnings. His name is among the highest-grossing cricketers. They also make money through advertising. But you will be surprised to know that his annual salary from BCCI is equal to the annual salary of the Pakistan team.

BCCI’s A Plus list includes Rohit Sharma and Jaspreet Bumrah in Grade A plus along with Kohli. A + players get Rs 7 crores annually, while Grade A players pay 5 crores.

Pakistan Cricket Board places players in 3 categories

The Pakistan Cricket Board places its players in 3 categories i.e. grades. 3 players of A grade get 11 lakhs Pakistan Rupees (ie around 5.20 lakhs Indian Rupees) every month. Those in the B category get 7.50 lakh Pakistani rupees (i.e. 3.54 lakh Indian rupees) and those in the C category get 5.50 lakh Pakistani rupees (i.e. 2.60 lakh Indian rupees). Pakistan has placed 3 players in A category, 9 in B and 6 players in C category.

If the Pakistani rupee is converted into Indian rupee, then the salary of the entire team of Pakistan is almost equal to the salary that Virat Kohli gets every year. The Pakistan board spends Rs 7.4 crore on players’ fees every year.

