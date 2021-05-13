OMG this man got a diamond worth Rs 175 crores on his forehead

Many people all over the world are known for their bizarre and expensive expensive hobbies. Some may be from their dressing style, some from their lifestyle, but today we will tell about such a person who has done such a thing due to his expensive hobby, whose discussion is everywhere.

Today we are going to introduce you to one such person, who has recently put a diamond worth about 175 crores on his forehead due to his peculiar hobby.

For information, let us tell you that the rapper Lil Uzi Vert of America has put an 11 carat pink diamond on his forehead, which is worth $ 24 million i.e. about 175 crores rupees. For the information, let us tell you that this beautiful The pink diamond is bought by rapper Wart from Ilier Iliante, who trades diamonds.