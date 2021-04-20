Omkar Dhanush down for Mayura – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Probably the most dramatic TV present Pinjra Khubh Sundar Ka is having an enormous mess. On one hand, Tara and Mayura reunite whereas Omkar is once more attempting to separate the 2 of them. However Mayura takes Tara alongside and he or she finds a lady Vishakha who encourages Mayura to combat in opposition to all of the injustice finished to you. She strengthens him to combat in opposition to Omkar and takes away his authority. Mayura additionally begins her combat in opposition to Omkar and makes her deal. Each Omkar and Manjari are shocked as they’re assured that nobody can get a deal from them.

Omkar is looking for Maya and goes to the NGO’s ladies in Visakha’s locality and asks them to return their daughter. In the meantime, Mayura comes there and expresses her gratitude and introduces herself as Maya. However Omkar says that he’s Mayura and asks him to return to Tara. Mayura manipulated and requested which daughter are you speaking about? Omkar talks awkwardly and Mayura asks Omkar if all the things is okay with you. The lady tells him that she seems to be like his spouse, the one distinction is that his spouse has a scar on her face.

Mayura continues as Maya and says that you’re a particular person named Omkar and I’ve changed you with that deal. She additional says do you wish to take revenge on me. Mayura provokes Omkar and asks why, Omkar angrily says that as a result of I’ve separated you from my daughter Tara. Omkar additional states that he’s Mayura and that mark will be hidden. NGO ladies say that they really feel that you’re their spouse who has additionally kidnapped their daughter. Mayura says that she should get issues fallacious.

Mayura says that it’s potential that my face resembles that of his spouse however I’m no Mayura, I’m Maya and reveal my identification. The NGO’s inspectors and ladies confirm the paperwork and inform Omkar that you’re fallacious right here as a result of he isn’t Mayura. Omkar takes a glass of water and throws water at Mayura, however he steps apart and showers the water on an NGO girl. Omkar says that the actual face of Mayura will probably be revealed by the water. She offers him a smashing reply, Vishakha slams Omkar in entrance of Mayura and asks whether it is hurting you. She additional says to get used to it.

Then Omkar says that you’re going to get your DNA check finished, Mayura says that it’s sufficient now, I’m exhibiting you my condolences and you’re constantly abusing us. The inspector tells Omkar to return alongside, however he grabs Mayura’s hand and he throws the juice on her face and tells her to remain inside her limits. Benefit from the full episode on Colours at this time at 9:30 pm. You’ll be able to rely on social telecasts for Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written updates.