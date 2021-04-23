LATEST

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka (PKK) Today's Written Update April 23rd 2021 Episode: Omkar Takes Tara From Mayura



Within the latest episodes of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, we’ve watched that after humiliating Omkar in entrance of NGO ladies and Police. Mayura and Vishaka are planning for the long run. Mayura tells Vishaka that she is elated after assembly her daughter. She additional says that it’s feeling like she has been separated from her daughter for a few years. However Megha is planning one thing else for Mayura. She disguised because the maid and kidnaps Tara. After Mayura comes there and sees that Tara is lacking, she once more doubts the maid thinks that it should be Megha disguising as Maid.

She referred to as Akhilesh to verify her doubt and asks him the place is she. Akhilesh tells her that she just isn’t right here. Mayura tells the whole lot to Akhilesh that she kidnapped Megha. Megha takes Tara to a resort room whereas Mayura goes to Omkar’s home with the police power and alleged him for kidnapping her daughter. Police discover your entire home however don’t discover something. Omkar additionally says that you simply gained’t discover something right here as I’m twice the person than you might be in these video games.

On the identical time, Tara wakes up and asks Megha who’s she. Megha introduces herself as her Mausi (maternal aunt). However Tara insists on her mom. Megha tries to handles her and says that your father will come right here and take you and you then each go to your mom. However Tara didn’t take heed to her and says that he wants her mom instantly. Megha calls Omkar however as he’s with Mayura he didn’t reply the decision. However she once more calls her and he additionally doesn’t attend the decision because of the identical purpose.

Later, when Mayura leaves Omkar goes to Megha however by then Tara fools Megha and flee from there. Omkar reaches there and Megha tells her the whole lot. He scolds Megha that she will be able to’t even deal with a lady a lot youthful than you. He asks his males to look Tara. Mayura there’s additionally afraid of Tara. However Tara goes to a girl and calls Mayura and shares her location. She asks her to take her however in between Mayura’s telephone ran out of battery.

Mayura unexpectedly goes there and asks the woman for Tara. The woman says that her telephone will get switched off the woman referred to as her father and went together with him. Tara calls Mayura from the automotive and Omkar waives at Mayura and goes from there. Mayura runs after the automotive. Bookmark Social Telecast for extra Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written replace.


