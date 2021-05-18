Omkar Tries To Escape From Police Station

ENTERTAINMENT

In the latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, we are going to watch Vishaka again attacks Omkar with a flower pot. Omkar doges the attack. The doctor informs that Tara has difficulty in breathing, but it isn’t a serious matter. Megha then calls Sanjay. Sanjay says that he is unable to find Omkar. Omkar comes to the terrace to Vishaka and asks where will she go now. Vishaka says that Mayura was right and the truth is invincible. Megha calls Omkar and asks him don’t do anything that ruins our plan and Sanjay is all on his way there along with Police.

Vishaka again tries to instigate Omkar says that she will ruin her life and snatch everything from him. Omkar says I will kill you if you even try to think of that. Mayura tries to control Omkar. Just then Shankar and Sanjay come along with Police and Omkar is approaching Vishaka. Vishaka says that she will again snatch Tara and Mayura from you. She again says that you showed me my brother’s body and one day you will cry looking at Tara’s body. Omkar gets furious and picks up a brick to hit Vishaka.

The doctor there tells Mayura that Tara will gain consciousness within 6-7 hours. Megha asks to inform Omkar about Tara as he must be worrying for her. Sanjay and Shankar both listen to Vishaka screaming. Police rush to them and see Omkar is standing with a brick with blood on it. The inspector asks the constable to arrest Omkar. Mayura comes in between and asks to find Vishaka before taking any decision. The police take Omkar to the Police Station. Mayura asks Megha to do something and stops the Police from taking Omkar.

Tara there unconsciously calls Papa, Mayura says that your mother is all on its to you and kisses her forehead and leaves along with Megha to save Omkar. The inspector takes Omkar in the custody for interrogation. Omkar comes along with the constable handcuffed. Omkar asks Mayura how is Mayura replies that if you didn’t do anything I make assure you that I won’t let anything happen to you. But, later Omkar tries to flee, but ACP Raghav tries to control him and points a gun at him. The episode ends, never miss Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Update here on Social Telecast.


