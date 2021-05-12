Omkar’s Plan Is In Action







The latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka starts that Mayura is checking Vishaka’s laptop. Mayura wonders why did Vishaka panic. Omkar goes to Sanjay, he asks Omkar not to worry about it as it was all planned and nothing is coming out of the box. Megha takes the Vishaka to her room. Vishaka asks Megha to go out as you are associated with Omkar, Megha leaves the room right away. Mayura sees Megha and she tells that Vishaka asks her to leave the room. Mayura approaches the room and knocks on the door, but Vishaka refuses to open the door.

Mayura then goes to clients pleads with them to cancel the meeting for now. Just then Omkar comes there, she tells him that she doesn’t understand what happened to Vishaka. She screams that he is dead. At the same time she again received a call from clients, Omkar suggests Mayura handling the meeting alone without Vishaka.

Omkar says that it is your time to repay her. Mayura gets agrees and goes to attend the meeting. Shankar is feeling pity for Mayura. But Omkar says as of now it is quite important. Omkar says that we have to do all this to set Tara free from Vishaka’s claw and it is quite critical to reveal Vishaka’s secret before mine. After Mayura comes to Vishaka and asks her to have some food. Mayura tells her that she can share things with me as I considered her as my sister.

Vishaka says that you won’t be going to believe this. She again alleged to Omkar that he is doing all this to disturb me mentally. Mayura says that she is baselessly alleging Omkar. Vishaka says when the time comes I will tell you for sure. While Mayura and Vishaka are talking to each other, Omkar and Shankar stealthily. Omkar thinks that they will seize your reality soon I will get back my daughter back.

While Vishaka wakes up she found a noose hanging next to her and someone laid on the floor with a bandage. Vishaka again screams that it isn't possible. Mayura rushes to her and Shankar and Megha set the things normal before Mayura enter. Omkar is compelling Vishaka to spewing the truth in front of Mayura.