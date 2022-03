(Miami) Felix Auger-Aliasime lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to Miomir Kekmanovic of Serbia in the second round of the Miami Tennis Open on Saturday.

Kekmanovic, 48I Only one hour and 27 minutes were needed to dispose of the world racket, Quebec.

Auger-Aliassim struggled to find rhythm with his serve. He won only 53% (31/58) of rallies, compared to 73% (43/59) for his opponent.

The Montrealer…