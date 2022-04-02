On 1 May, Fernández announced that he was creating a “ministry” to reward Evitas.

In the full heat of the mobilization of social organizations against the government, the President Alberto Fernandez He believed in his most trusted environment that he had already made the decision to create an autonomous entity for the popular economy, which, due to its dimensions and political volume, would approach a ministry approx. The announcement will be made on May 1, Labor Day, and will be put forward Aemilius the PersianThe current secretary of the social economy and top leader of the Evita movement, which will absorb all employment programs linked to the sector that the social development portfolio now manages, opens up a landscape of tension john zabletOne of the most loyal ministers to the head of state.

