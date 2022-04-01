On a new album, Pacman da Gunman released Nipsey Hussle. Remembered that

Pacman da Gunman woke up in a good mood on March 31, 2019.

It was a sunny day in Southern California, and their son was expected to be born at some point. Before the birth, the rapper wondered how he would slow down his lifestyle and how he would protect his son in a scary world.

However, his eyes shifted from the future to the present after the phone call – Nipsey Hussle, his friend, mentor and All Money in label boss, was shot outside their storefront in Crenshaw & Slawson. Pacman got in his car and raced west on Interstate 10, hoping to help preserve a life before welcoming a new one.

Later that day, it became official – Hussle was dead.

“My son was born on April 12, the date of burial,” he said.

The final track on “Til We Meet Again”…