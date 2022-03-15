On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday, Karan Johar Shared The First Look Poster of Brahmastra

Today is Alia Bhatt’s 29th birthday, which she is celebrating with friends and family. It seems as if she has been deluged with good wishes from fans, family, and friends. Ayan Mukerji, the director of the forthcoming film Brahmastra, has debuted her look as Isha, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor.

It is certainly a delight for her adoring admirers. After wishing the Raazi actress on Twitter, director Karan Johar uploaded a picture from Brahmastra, in which Alia Bhatt plays Isha, to express his congratulations.

When Karan Johar shared the poster, he said, “My beloved Alia, I’m very proud of you.” While I’m writing this, I’m filled with so much love for you, but I’m also filled with so much respect for you – respect for your enormous skill, respect for your amazing development as an artist, and respect for your ability to remain so authentic throughout all the beats of your life! 10 years ago, I had no idea that I would one day be able to proudly refer to you as my very own Brahmastra…my weapon of love and rich joy… Happy birthday to you, my sweetheart, and may you shine brightly always.

Thank you for being YOU and for being the breath of fresh air that keeps this labour of love moving forward. I will always and forever cherish my feelings for you…

Alia will portray the character of Isha in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for the benefit of the unseen. Alia’s character, Isha, was seen in a variety of emotions throughout the teaser’s 31 seconds. She exuded vivacity and vivacity, as well as a sense of self-assurance and self-confidence.

The first look video of Alia included a peek of Ranbir, who was seen being held close to her by the diva in the video.