On April Fools’ Day, LeBron James Tweets That His Season Is Over

Sad reality or joke on April Fools’ Day? lebron jamesHaving battled injuries during a difficult and disappointing season, he tweeted on April 1 that his season was over and that he would return to play in the fall.

The 37-year-old James has been stellar for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 30.1ppg, but the team has been frustrated and illnesses forced him to miss 21 of the 76 games going into the final week of the regular season. is forced.

in tweetJames wrote that he is “officially out for the rest of the season,” a position many pundits believe the Lakers should assume given their poor performance and playoff chances.