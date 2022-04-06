On BJP foundation day, PM’s ‘parivar-bhakti’ jibe at opposition | India News

NEW DELHI: Calling BJP’s recent victory in four states and it touching the milestone of 100 seats in Rajya Sabha as additional responsibilities to serve the people, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted party workers to immerse themselves in the service of humanity and work for the nation on mission mode.

“This year’s foundation day has become very important due to three reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence. Second, (due to) the rapidly changing global situation, new opportunities are coming up for India continuously. Third, BJP’s double engine goverment came to power once again in four states recently,” he said and added, “After three decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha.”

Hitting out at family-dominated parties once…