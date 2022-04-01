On Cesar Chavez Day, farm activists call on Newsom to support bill that would allow him to vote from home in union elections – The Times-Herald

When Manuel Gonzalez, a farmworker for nearly 20 years, tried to vote in a union election at his last company, he said he was let go after his employer found out he was organizing.

Gonzalez, 45, said he feared he could lose his job or face other retaliation if he voted at his new workplace – a farm headquartered in Gilroy, which produces fruits and vegetables. Due to which he, his wife and sons may have to face financial difficulties.

On Thursday — the birthday of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, at the city’s San Jose Plaza, which is named after the labor champion — González spoke about his fears that speaking out as an activist would cost him his job again. may have to bear.

“If I vote in front of an observer, I’m sure they’re going to retaliate against me,” he said in Spanish, via a …