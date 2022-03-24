On Day 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Maverick McNealy becomes the Cinderella story

AUSTIN, Texas – It wasn’t a fight on paper, but then the WGC-Dell Technologies match play field was filled with paper lions.

It’s not March Madness, despite best efforts to market it as the golf version of the NCAA Tournament. The actual seeding for WGC-match play is little more than rough guidelines. But even by those subdued standards, Maverick McNeely, the last man in the field this week, didn’t get much love in many brackets.

When the field was determined by world rankings two weeks earlier, McNally was ranked 70th. A week later he dropped to 74th and the 26-year-old’s chances of landing the fray were so low that he ensured Plan B.

“I would have gone to Punta Cana,” McNally said when asked about his plan if he…